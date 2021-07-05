'Major' actor Adivi Sesh talks about the rise of the OTT, his upcoming film, and more

Adding further he says, “I hope people will like me in Major. It is my most honest film yet, and in many ways a dream project for me. I have given it my blood and sweat, and I hope the film resonates with the audience.”

Adivi, who has also written the script of the film, thanks director Shashi Kiran Tikka for bringing his vision alive on screen. “It is a genuine collaboration I had penned on paper. Shashi Kiran Tikka had to take it to the next level, which is remarkable. I’m thankful he agreed to do the film,” he says.

The movie also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj in key roles, and is produced by Sony Pictures Films, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. Recent buzz on the street about the movie is that the satellite rights for the Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam version of the movie were sold for Rs 10 cr. 'Major' was initially slotted for a July release, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid second wave, which delayed the completion of the shoot.