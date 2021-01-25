'Krack' director Gopichand Malineni sets his eyes on Bollywood

Director-writer Gopichand Malineni is riding high on the success of his recent Telugu release, Krack. Starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, the theatrical release has managed to rule the box office down South. And, now, we learn that the director has his eyes set on Bollywood!

Gopichand, who missed the Bollywood train in 2010 when he had the chance to remake his movie Don Seenu, is vying to make inroads into Tinsel town. The director already has a Bollywood connection — he has worked as an associate director for a part of the Aamir Khan-starrer, Ghajini. “Producer Ramesh Taurani had purchased the rights of my first film, Don Seenu, then. He wanted me to direct the film in Hindi. At that time Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor were keen to play the lead, but it could not materialise, since I was busy,” Gopichand informs.

But, now, owing to the success of Krack, the director is receiving many offers to remake his film in Hindi. And, Gopichand is keen on directing the remake himself. “I have been offered to remake Krack in Hindi, which I will be directing. But it will take some time, as nothing has been finalised yet. I want to collaborate with Bollywood producers who will understand the need of the script and have pan Asian audience,” he adds. Ask him if he has names in mind for Krack remake, pat comes the reply, “Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh... They can pull off Ravi Teja’s character with ease.”