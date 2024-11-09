'Maine Apne Gold Earrings Beche Rent Pay Karne Ke Liye': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Reveals Life After Show Did NOT Become Easy (Exclusive)

Hema Sharma, who was last seen in the Bigg Boss 18 house was evicted from the show after not being able to live up to the audience's expecations. As soon as the Dabbang 3 actress came out of the house, a major controversy awaited her. Hema's ex husband Gaurav Saxena had levied several allegations on the actress and had accused the actress of not letting him meet his son. Gaurav had also accused the actress of demanding a 2 BHK in return of letting him meet their son. However, when the Bigg Boss 18 fame came out of the show, she retaliated and called all these claims false, further accusing husband Gaurav of domestic violence.

Now, the actress has exclusively informed us about how her life has changed after the show and that contrary to what people think, she is still struggling to make ends meet. Reaching out to The Free Press Journal, the Dabbang 3 actress says, ''Main jab Bigg Boss ke ghar mein gayi thi, jab mera selection hua tha, tab mere bahut mushkil halath thhe. Limited paise thhe mere paas, 50,000 ke aas paas hi aur mere pas sirf 1 and a half day tha Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar jaane ke liye. Mujhe samaj nahi aaraha tha ke main khushi celebrate karu ya ye sochu ke mere peeche mere bachho ko kaun sambhalega. Main aise halath mein gayi thi jab main bahut mushkil wakt se guzar rahi thi. everyday aisa lagta tha ke main kya karu, 2 bachhe mere paas hai. Puri mehnat karne ke baad, social media se, youtube se jo mujhe paisa aata tha woh 50-60,000 aata tha jisme mujhe apne aapko bhi sambhalna hota tha aur jo main seva karti hoon wo bhi karti thi. Dono bachho ki responsibility, padhai se lekar, khane se lekar, maid, light bill, saari cheeze, main pichle April se karrahi thi jab se main apne husband se alag hui hoon. Is beech mein mere husband sirf 35,000 kiraya bhejte thhe aur kuch bhi nahi karte thhe. Aur main leti bhi nahi thi kyun ki wo mujhe paise ka taana dete thhe.''

The actress further breaks down upon recalling how she seeked for help from a few people before entering the house but nobody helped her. Hema states that she gave her ATM card to her son and had also left her gold earrings home, stating that she had asked her son to sell it if push comes to shove.

Recalling how she felt in the show when she would see everyone in the house all dressed up, Hema says, ''Jail ke andar mere paas chappal bhi nahi thi pehen ne ke liye. Mere paas raat ko pehen ne ke liye bhi kapde nahi thhe. Jo mere paas ghar mein kapde rakhe thhe purane, unhi ko main pack kar ke chali gayi thi. Mere paas itne paise bhi nahi thhe ke main koi ek nayi saree bhi kharid saku. I brought only night suits worth rupees 1000 before entering the show. One of which tore on the first day itself. I spent 12 days in the show in just three nighties. When I told Sara that I have no clothes, then Sara gave me her kaftaan. When I would see everyone wearing new clothes, my morale would go down because I would keep repeating outfits.''

Hema then accuses her husband Gaurav of trying to cash in on her popularity post the show and says, ''Mere husband ne mera pura fayda uthaya famous ho ne ke liye, wo mere sath sath famous ho gaye. Unko aisa laga hoga ke main lakhon rupay leke aayi hoon aur unhone abhi jo 35,000 de rahe thhe pichle 7 months se, wo dene ko bhi mana kardiya hai aur bola hai ke abhi madam se hi maangiye. I had only 30-40k left with me and I had to pay the rent. So, on Thursday, I sold my earrings off which were worth 1,37,000 rupees. I have to pay the rent now, pay my light bill and other things as well. I am saying this for the first time because my people do not know what were my conditions when I entered the house.''