'Main Sasta Dikhta Hai Kya?': Orry Claims He Earns ₹50 Lakh A Day, Says He 'Hates Work'

Internet sensation and the life of every Bollywood party, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, shocked netizens recently after he claimed that he earns Rs 50 lakh a day. Known for his unabashed statements, the socialite didn't hesitate before stating that he "hates" to work, and also revealed the outrageous amounts that he charges for attending events and posing for photos.

During his appearance on the podcast BhartiTV, Orry revealed that he has a formal artist management team handling his work, and it's none other than Karan Johar's talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone. He revealed that he charges Rs 25 lakh per photo, and added that the agency makes him do two such appearances in a day, which means that he easily earns Rs 50 lakh on a daily basis.

"Main sasta dikhta hai kya?" he asked host Haarsh Limbachiyaa and went on to explain, "I charge Rs 25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I don’t charge. If someone formally asks for Orry’s touch, it’s Rs 20 lakh."

Orry also shared that he has no interest in working in films and shows. "Who dreams of hard labour? Nobody. I hate work, and doing films and TV is a lot of work," he stated, adding that people think Bollywood was an easy job, but it's not.

He said that attending events and clicking photos were his primary sources of income now.

Earlier, Orry had grabbed eyeballs after he had stated that people pay him anywhere between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh to attend their weddings, not as a guest, but as a "friend".

During his appearance on Bigg Boss 17, Orry had shocked even Salman Khan as he had claimed that he receives Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for posing for photos.