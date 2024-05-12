 'Main Sasta Dikhta Hai Kya?': Orry Claims He Earns ₹50 Lakh A Day, Says He 'Hates Work'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Main Sasta Dikhta Hai Kya?': Orry Claims He Earns ₹50 Lakh A Day, Says He 'Hates Work'

'Main Sasta Dikhta Hai Kya?': Orry Claims He Earns ₹50 Lakh A Day, Says He 'Hates Work'

Orry also shared that he has no interest in working in films and shows, and that people might think being a part of Bollywood was easy, but it's not.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image

Internet sensation and the life of every Bollywood party, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, shocked netizens recently after he claimed that he earns Rs 50 lakh a day. Known for his unabashed statements, the socialite didn't hesitate before stating that he "hates" to work, and also revealed the outrageous amounts that he charges for attending events and posing for photos.

During his appearance on the podcast BhartiTV, Orry revealed that he has a formal artist management team handling his work, and it's none other than Karan Johar's talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone. He revealed that he charges Rs 25 lakh per photo, and added that the agency makes him do two such appearances in a day, which means that he easily earns Rs 50 lakh on a daily basis.

"Main sasta dikhta hai kya?" he asked host Haarsh Limbachiyaa and went on to explain, "I charge Rs 25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I don’t charge. If someone formally asks for Orry’s touch, it’s Rs 20 lakh."

Read Also
Orry Calls Vada Pav 'Yellow Suraj Thing': 'It Kept Me In Bathroom For 2 Days'
article-image

Orry also shared that he has no interest in working in films and shows. "Who dreams of hard labour? Nobody. I hate work, and doing films and TV is a lot of work," he stated, adding that people think Bollywood was an easy job, but it's not.

He said that attending events and clicking photos were his primary sources of income now.

Earlier, Orry had grabbed eyeballs after he had stated that people pay him anywhere between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh to attend their weddings, not as a guest, but as a "friend".

Read Also
Orry Calls Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra 'Bramarama' & Mouni Roy 'Mohini', Leaves Internet In Splits...
article-image

During his appearance on Bigg Boss 17, Orry had shocked even Salman Khan as he had claimed that he receives Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for posing for photos.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anup Soni Warns Against Deepfake Video Promoting IPL Betting: 'Things Are Getting Manipulated These...

Anup Soni Warns Against Deepfake Video Promoting IPL Betting: 'Things Are Getting Manipulated These...

Mothers Day 2024: Sayli Salunke Reveals Of Not Seeing 'Eye To Eye' With Her Mother As Teenager,...

Mothers Day 2024: Sayli Salunke Reveals Of Not Seeing 'Eye To Eye' With Her Mother As Teenager,...

Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Qualities Of Her 'Potential Life Partner' Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir...

Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Qualities Of Her 'Potential Life Partner' Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir...

'Would Be No Irrfan Khan, Without Sutapa Sikdar': Babil Khan Pens Heartwarming Note For Mom On...

'Would Be No Irrfan Khan, Without Sutapa Sikdar': Babil Khan Pens Heartwarming Note For Mom On...

Mothers Day 2024: Single Mothers Of TV We Absolutely Admire

Mothers Day 2024: Single Mothers Of TV We Absolutely Admire