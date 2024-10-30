‘Main Kuch Nahi Padhta’: Shalin Bhanot Indirectly Reacts On Ex Wife Dalljiet Kaur’s Recent Accusations On Him

anchal2598704

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur, who parted ways almost a decade ago had been on cordial terms with each other post their split. However, the actress recently tied the knot again last year but later separated after a few months.

Dalljiet, who has been going through a tough phase in her personal life post her second separation, recently opened up on the same and spoke to a few media portals about it. When the actress was asked if her ex husband Shalin Bhanot has reached out to her and their son Jaydon, Dalljiet firmly denied the same and stated that he has not even once called them, nor did he try getting in touch with Jaydon. The actress states that Shaleen does not care.

In a conversation with Telly Masala, when Shalin was quizzed about the ongoing ‘headlines’ surrounding his name off late and whether he has read it, the actor denied the same and stated that he does not read anything. Shalin said, “Maine school mein padhai nahi kari toh ab Kya padhunga main. Main toh sirf apni script padhta hoon. Abhi bhi padh raha hoon, Bahut interesting hai. Main google Nai karta, Kya karu main? Main janta hoon apne barey mein, mere mummy papa jaante hai. So, nahi, main nahi padhta yaar, I don’t do, main khush rehta hoon.”

For the uninformed, Dalljiet and Shalin parted ways after the actress accused Shalin of domestic violence.