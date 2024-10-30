 ‘Main Kuch Nahi Padhta’: Shalin Bhanot Indirectly Reacts On Ex Wife Dalljiet Kaur’s Recent Accusations On Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Main Kuch Nahi Padhta’: Shalin Bhanot Indirectly Reacts On Ex Wife Dalljiet Kaur’s Recent Accusations On Him

‘Main Kuch Nahi Padhta’: Shalin Bhanot Indirectly Reacts On Ex Wife Dalljiet Kaur’s Recent Accusations On Him

Shalin Bhanot, who was accused of not being present for his son Jaydon, by his ex wife Dalljiet Kaur was recently quizzed about the same in a media interaction. The actor indirectly replied to the ‘headlines’ going around and stated that he does not read anything.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
anchal2598704

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur, who parted ways almost a decade ago had been on cordial terms with each other post their split. However, the actress recently tied the knot again last year but later separated after a few months.

Read Also
'I Don't Think He Is Interested To Know What Has Happened With His Son': Dalljiet Kaur On Ex Husband...
article-image

Dalljiet, who has been going through a tough phase in her personal life post her second separation, recently opened up on the same and spoke to a few media portals about it. When the actress was asked if her ex husband Shalin Bhanot has reached out to her and their son Jaydon, Dalljiet firmly denied the same and stated that he has not even once called them, nor did he try getting in touch with Jaydon. The actress states that Shaleen does not care.

In a conversation with Telly Masala, when Shalin was quizzed about the ongoing ‘headlines’ surrounding his name off late and whether he has read it, the actor denied the same and stated that he does not read anything. Shalin said, “Maine school mein padhai nahi kari toh ab Kya padhunga main. Main toh sirf apni script padhta hoon. Abhi bhi padh raha hoon, Bahut interesting hai. Main google Nai karta, Kya karu main? Main janta hoon apne barey mein, mere mummy papa jaante hai. So, nahi, main nahi padhta yaar, I don’t do, main khush rehta hoon.”

Read Also
'I Call Him BB': Shalin Bhanot On Being In Touch With ONLY Sajid Khan From Bigg Boss 16
article-image

For the uninformed, Dalljiet and Shalin parted ways after the actress accused Shalin of domestic violence.

FPJ Shorts
‘Main Kuch Nahi Padhta’: Shalin Bhanot Indirectly Reacts On Ex Wife Dalljiet Kaur’s Recent Accusations On Him
‘Main Kuch Nahi Padhta’: Shalin Bhanot Indirectly Reacts On Ex Wife Dalljiet Kaur’s Recent Accusations On Him
Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Highlight Indian Railways' Shortcomings Amid Festive Season Overcrowding, Calls For Improvements (VIDEO)
Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Highlight Indian Railways' Shortcomings Amid Festive Season Overcrowding, Calls For Improvements (VIDEO)
Study In UK: University of Sheffield Offers £10,000 Merit Scholarships For International Students
Study In UK: University of Sheffield Offers £10,000 Merit Scholarships For International Students
India Leads In Global Tuberculosis Burden, Contributing 26% of Cases: WHO Report
India Leads In Global Tuberculosis Burden, Contributing 26% of Cases: WHO Report

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Main Kuch Nahi Padhta’: Shalin Bhanot Indirectly Reacts On Ex Wife Dalljiet Kaur’s Recent...

‘Main Kuch Nahi Padhta’: Shalin Bhanot Indirectly Reacts On Ex Wife Dalljiet Kaur’s Recent...

Inside Khushi Kapoor's Exotic Beach Vacation With Vedang Raina: From Bikinis To Ice Cream Delights

Inside Khushi Kapoor's Exotic Beach Vacation With Vedang Raina: From Bikinis To Ice Cream Delights

Kannada Actor Darshan Walks Out Of Ballari Prison After Getting Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case,...

Kannada Actor Darshan Walks Out Of Ballari Prison After Getting Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case,...

Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Makes SHOCKING Statement, Claims Lawrence Bishnoi Is 'Better'...

Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Makes SHOCKING Statement, Claims Lawrence Bishnoi Is 'Better'...

Adnan Sami SLAMS Andrew Tate's 'Stinks Of Curry' Racist Remark On Diljit Dosanjh: 'None Of Audience...

Adnan Sami SLAMS Andrew Tate's 'Stinks Of Curry' Racist Remark On Diljit Dosanjh: 'None Of Audience...