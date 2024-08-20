'I Call Him BB': Shalin Bhanot On Being In Touch With ONLY Sajid Khan From Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot, who is currently acing every stunt in Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, recently opened up on being in touch with only Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16. Shalin and Sajid, who initially did not share a great bond in the show, went ahead to be cordial with each other by the end of the season.

In a conversatiion with Times Of India, Shalin Bhanot calls Sajid a sweet and caring person and states that he respects him a lot. Shalin says, ''He is a sweet and caring person. He often checks on me asking me how I am. I respect him and call him BB (Big Brother) and I know he wishes well for me too.''

The actor was seen receiving a earfull by host Rohit Shetty in a recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Shalin, who was supposed to perform a given stunt standing, chose to sit and perform it despite Rohit Shetty's clear instructions. After the stunt, when Rohit confronted him on the same, he went ahead to lie, stating that he was standing. Rohit then asked Abhishek if that was the case. Abhishek, who went ahead to state that Shalin was indeed sitting, also justified the reason behind Shalin's action. This angered Rohit Shetty further, who then lashed out at both Shalin and Abhishek.

On the work front, Shalin, who is currently seen in Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Bekaboo,' opposite Eisha Singh.