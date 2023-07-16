Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Donates First Paycheck Of ₹1 Crore To Charity

South superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most loved celebs across the country, and while he has millions of fans, his 11-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is no less. Even at such a young age, the young starkid has managed to grab eyeballs and bag projects. She recently turned brand ambassador for a popular jewellery brand and took home a mammoth paycheck.

As per reports, Sitara was paid a whopping Rs 1 crore by the jewellery brand for the commercial, and it was even featured on the famed Times Square in New York.

But even at such a tender age, Sitara sure does have a heart of gold and her recent gesture is a proof of how well she has been raised by her parents, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Sitara donates first paycheck

As per reports, Sitara gave away her first paycheck of reportedly Rs 1 crore to charity. She donated all the money for a good cause and to help those who really need it.

Sitara recently launched a look book for the jewellery collection named after her at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad. She was accompanied by her mother Namrata.

She also expressed her interest in acting and stated that she has acquired the confidence at his young age from her mother. She also mentioned how doting dad Mahesh Babu was all emotional when he saw his little girl on Times Square.

About Sitara

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot in February 2005 after dating for four years. They are proud parents to two kids -- a son, Gautham Krishna, who was born in 2006, and daughter Sitara, born in 2012.

Sitara is quite active on Instagram and has 1.3 million followers. She regularly shares dance reels and others videos and photos to keep her fans and followers entertained.

Namrata mentioned how Gautham too wants to pursue acting as his career and follow his father's footsteps, but for now, he is focused on completing his education.