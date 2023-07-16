 Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Donates First Paycheck Of ₹1 Crore To Charity
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Donates First Paycheck Of ₹1 Crore To Charity

Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Donates First Paycheck Of ₹1 Crore To Charity

As per reports, Sitara was paid a whopping Rs 1 crore by the jewellery brand for the commercial, and it was even featured on the famed Times Square in New York.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image

South superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most loved celebs across the country, and while he has millions of fans, his 11-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is no less. Even at such a young age, the young starkid has managed to grab eyeballs and bag projects. She recently turned brand ambassador for a popular jewellery brand and took home a mammoth paycheck.

As per reports, Sitara was paid a whopping Rs 1 crore by the jewellery brand for the commercial, and it was even featured on the famed Times Square in New York.

But even at such a tender age, Sitara sure does have a heart of gold and her recent gesture is a proof of how well she has been raised by her parents, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Read Also
Mahesh Babu's 11-Year-Old Daughter Sitara Debuts On Times Square: 'So Proud Of You'
article-image

Sitara donates first paycheck

As per reports, Sitara gave away her first paycheck of reportedly Rs 1 crore to charity. She donated all the money for a good cause and to help those who really need it.

Sitara recently launched a look book for the jewellery collection named after her at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad. She was accompanied by her mother Namrata.

She also expressed her interest in acting and stated that she has acquired the confidence at his young age from her mother. She also mentioned how doting dad Mahesh Babu was all emotional when he saw his little girl on Times Square.

Read Also
Did Mahesh Babu's 11-Year-Old Daughter Sitara Charge ₹1 Crore For Times Square Ad?
article-image

About Sitara

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot in February 2005 after dating for four years. They are proud parents to two kids -- a son, Gautham Krishna, who was born in 2006, and daughter Sitara, born in 2012.

Sitara is quite active on Instagram and has 1.3 million followers. She regularly shares dance reels and others videos and photos to keep her fans and followers entertained.

Namrata mentioned how Gautham too wants to pursue acting as his career and follow his father's footsteps, but for now, he is focused on completing his education.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu, Suriya: AI Reimagines Indian Actors As Central Characters From Vikings
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Donates First Paycheck Of ₹1 Crore To Charity

Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Donates First Paycheck Of ₹1 Crore To Charity

Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu, Suriya: AI Reimagines Indian Actors As Central Characters From Vikings

Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu, Suriya: AI Reimagines Indian Actors As Central Characters From Vikings

Nick Jonas Struggles To Untie Priyanka Chopra's Ponytail In Moving Car, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

Nick Jonas Struggles To Untie Priyanka Chopra's Ponytail In Moving Car, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

Actress Ratan Raajputh Says Her Drink Was Spiked At Work Meeting: 'Was Called For Audition, A Girl...

Actress Ratan Raajputh Says Her Drink Was Spiked At Work Meeting: 'Was Called For Audition, A Girl...

Tamannaah, Kriti Sanon & Others Attend Himanshu Sharma-Kanika Dhillon's Housewarming Bash

Tamannaah, Kriti Sanon & Others Attend Himanshu Sharma-Kanika Dhillon's Housewarming Bash