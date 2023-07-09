Did Mahesh Babu's 11-Year-Old Daughter Sitara Charge ₹1 Crore For Times Square Ad?

South superstar Mahesh Babu's 11-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni recently became the first star kid to feature on Times Square. She is the brand ambassador for a renowned jewellery brand and on July 4, one of her advertisements featured on Times Square in New York.

Proud parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar had shared several visuals of Times Square lit up with the ad and they also penned heartfelt notes on social media for their 'firecracker' daughter.

Now, it has been reported that the star kid has charged a bomb for the ad which featured on Times Square. According to a media report, Sitara was paid a whopping Rs 1 crore by the brand.

However, The Free Press Journal couldn’t confirm the authenticity of the claims.

Lighting up the Times Square!! 💥💥💥 So so proud of you my fire cracker ♥️♥️♥️ Continue to dazzle and shine!! 😘😘😘 #SitaraGhattamaneni pic.twitter.com/3ALO0HGNMy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 4, 2023

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in February 2005 after dating for four years. They are proud parents to two children -- a son, Gautham Krishna, who was born in 2006, and daughter Sitara, born in 2012.

Sitara is quite active on Instagram and has 1.3 million followers. She regularly shares dance reels and others videos and photos to keep her fans and followers entertained.