 Mahesh Babu's 11-Year-Old Daughter Sitara Debuts On Times Square: 'So Proud Of You'
Mahesh Babu's 11-Year-Old Daughter Sitara Debuts On Times Square: 'So Proud Of You'

Sitara's ad featured on Times Square in New York on July 4

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
article-image

South superstar Mahesh Babu's 11-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, who is the brand ambassador for a renowned jewellery brand, has become the first star kid to feature on Times Square.

One of her advertisements featured on Times Square in New York on July 4, coinciding with the celebrations of American Independence Day.

Proud father Mahesh Babu shared several visuals of Times Square lit up with the ad and penned a heartfelt note for his 'firecracker' daughter.

"Lighting up the Times Square!! 💥💥💥 So so proud of you my fire cracker ♥️♥️♥️ Continue to dazzle and shine!! 😘😘😘 #SitaraGhattamaneni," he tweeted.

Sitara's mother Namrata Shirodkar shared the same visuals on Instagram and said she is proud of her daughter.

"Look who just made her debut on the Times Square! Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you! 🎉 @sitaraghattamaneni Watching your dreams come true is the most incredible feeling. Keep shining, my superstar! ✨💫 @sitaraghattamaneni," she wrote.

article-image

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in February 2005 after dating for four years. They are proud parents to two children -- a son, Gautham Krishna, who was born in 2006, and daughter Sitara, born in 2012.

Sitara is quite active on Instagram and has 1.2 million followers. She regularly shares dance reels and others videos and photos to keep her fans and followers entertained.

article-image

