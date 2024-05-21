 Paras Kalnawat's Post With Mystery Girl Sparks Speculations, Jiya Shankar Or Mannara Chopra? Fans Make Guesses
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentParas Kalnawat's Post With Mystery Girl Sparks Speculations, Jiya Shankar Or Mannara Chopra? Fans Make Guesses

Paras Kalnawat's Post With Mystery Girl Sparks Speculations, Jiya Shankar Or Mannara Chopra? Fans Make Guesses

Paras Kalnawat took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures with a mystery girl. This post of the actor has been giving a rise to a lot of speculations.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
article-image

Paras Kalnawat recently took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures from his trip to Kashmir. However, these pictures have quickly gone ahead to be a hot topic of discussion and the reason behind the same is Paras posing with a mystery girl.

In these pictures shared by the actor, Paras can be seen holding hands of a girl who's face is not visible. While the girl is posing against the camera, Paras, who is holding her hands in the picture can be seen lovingly gazing at her. Sharing these pictures, the actor wrote, 'All you need is love.' As soon as Paras shared these pictures, a number of speculations started doing rounds. While some users assumed that this mystery girl is Paras's girlfriend, a few others debated that it is Mannara Chopra or Jiya Shankar.

Read Also
After Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat & Baseer Ali To Quit Kundali Bhagya? Show To Undergo A Generation...
article-image

A user wrote, 'Yeh toh Mannara Chopra hai,' another user wrote, 'Kaun hai bhai ye? lagta hai bande ko koi mil gayi hai.' A few fans also guessed that this is a still from Paras's upcoming music video and wrote, 'Yeh toh Mannara Chopra hai,' 'I think Jiya.'

While this post of Paras has given a rise to a lot of speculations, on the professional front, the actor is currently seen helming Zee TV's show 'Kundali Bhagya,' opposite Sana Sayyad who will now be seen quitting the show. Reports also suggest that Baseer Ali too will quit the show and the show will then undergo a generation leap. However, Paras has rubbished all rumors of his exit from the show.

Read Also
When Anupamaa Fame Paras Kalnawat Accused Producer Rajan Shahi Of Wrongly Terminating His Contract:...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vampires Diaries' Nina Dobrev Hospitalised After Bicycle Accident: 'My First Time On Dirt Bike Will...

Vampires Diaries' Nina Dobrev Hospitalised After Bicycle Accident: 'My First Time On Dirt Bike Will...

'If Not For Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, I Would Not Have Been Where I Am Today': Sayli Salunkhe...

'If Not For Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, I Would Not Have Been Where I Am Today': Sayli Salunkhe...

Will MC Stan End Feud With Abdu Rozik By Attending His Wedding? Bigg Boss 16 Contestant REACTS

Will MC Stan End Feud With Abdu Rozik By Attending His Wedding? Bigg Boss 16 Contestant REACTS

Paras Kalnawat's Post With Mystery Girl Sparks Speculations, Jiya Shankar Or Mannara Chopra? Fans...

Paras Kalnawat's Post With Mystery Girl Sparks Speculations, Jiya Shankar Or Mannara Chopra? Fans...

MC Stan Gets TROLLED For Covering His Entire Face With Blue Mask In Mumbai: 'Garmi Nahi Lagti Isko?'...

MC Stan Gets TROLLED For Covering His Entire Face With Blue Mask In Mumbai: 'Garmi Nahi Lagti Isko?'...