Paras Kalnawat's Post With Mystery Girl Sparks Speculations, Jiya Shankar Or Mannara Chopra? Fans Make Guesses

Paras Kalnawat recently took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures from his trip to Kashmir. However, these pictures have quickly gone ahead to be a hot topic of discussion and the reason behind the same is Paras posing with a mystery girl.

In these pictures shared by the actor, Paras can be seen holding hands of a girl who's face is not visible. While the girl is posing against the camera, Paras, who is holding her hands in the picture can be seen lovingly gazing at her. Sharing these pictures, the actor wrote, 'All you need is love.' As soon as Paras shared these pictures, a number of speculations started doing rounds. While some users assumed that this mystery girl is Paras's girlfriend, a few others debated that it is Mannara Chopra or Jiya Shankar.

A user wrote, 'Yeh toh Mannara Chopra hai,' another user wrote, 'Kaun hai bhai ye? lagta hai bande ko koi mil gayi hai.' A few fans also guessed that this is a still from Paras's upcoming music video and wrote, 'Yeh toh Mannara Chopra hai,' 'I think Jiya.'

While this post of Paras has given a rise to a lot of speculations, on the professional front, the actor is currently seen helming Zee TV's show 'Kundali Bhagya,' opposite Sana Sayyad who will now be seen quitting the show. Reports also suggest that Baseer Ali too will quit the show and the show will then undergo a generation leap. However, Paras has rubbished all rumors of his exit from the show.