After Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat & Baseer Ali To Quit Kundali Bhagya? Show To Undergo A Generation Leap?

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is currently witnessing its second generation with Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali as the new faces helming the show. However, ever since the news of Sana Sayyad quitting the show owing to her pregnancy has been doing rounds, various speculations surrounding the show have been made.

One such speculation that has been doing rounds since morning today is that of Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali quitting the show and the show undergoing a generation leap. According to a report in Filmi Beat, Kundali Bhagya has been under the scanner for quite some time now. The show has been falling short on the number front and as a result of this, the makers of the show have now decided to introduce a generation leap. As a result of this, both Paras and Baseer are all set to quit the show. However, there have been no comments on the same from both the actors.

Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, was initially helmed by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar. However, much later, Dheeraj called it quits and since then, a lot of new characters and actors have been introduced in the show.