Is Kundali Bhagya Actress Sana Sayyad Expecting Her First Child?

Sana Sayyad, the talented actress from Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, has been receiving immense love and appreciation for her performance on the show. Paired alongside Paras Kalnawat, Sana has become one of the most beloved actresses on Indian television. Today, she made headlines with reports of her expecting her first child with husband Imaad Shamsi, as reported by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish on ABP news.

According to the report, Sana's pregnancy might lead to her replacement on the show. However, the actress has not confirmed or commented on this news yet. Sana and Imaad tied the knot in 2021, after initially meeting as college friends and later falling in love.

Throughout her career, Sana has been part of several successful shows, including MTV Splitsvilla, Divya Drishti, and Spy Bahu. She joined Kundali Bhagya after a generation leap was introduced, playing the titular character. With her talent and charm, Sana has won the hearts of audiences nationwide.