Anjum Fakih known for her stint in shows like Kundali Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more is going through a rough phase on her health front. The actress took to her Instagram handle today to share her health update with all her fans and reveals undergoing a surgery.

However, trying to make things a little light as she shared the update with all her fans, the actress, sharing a selfie of herself from the hospital asked her followers if she can make it to the 'Dune part 3.' She further states that if she can, she will be addressed as 'Listen Al Garib.' Further, keeping the jokes aside, the actress reveals that she has undergone a 'small' surgery and that everything is well with her now. In the end, Anjum can be seen posing a question about the mercury retrograde and wonders if it can stop.

The actress wrote, ''CAN I MAKE IT TO THE DUNE PART 3 ? НА НА НА, I CAN BE "LISTEN AL GARIB.'' JOKES APART, SMALL SURGERY,WENT WELL... ALL GOOD HERE!ALSO CAN THIS MERCURY STOP BEING RETROGRADING.''

The actress, who was last seen in Zee TV's show 'Kundali Bhagya,' recently also went through a heartbreak as reported by the Times Of India earlier this year. The actress, who was in a relationship with Rohit Jadhav for the past two years had called it quits a few months back.