Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Ruhi Chaturvedi-Anjum Fakih's Strong Friendship Hits A Rough Patch

Friendships & relationships are constantly under the watchful eyes of the public in showbiz. The latest buzz in tinsel town is about the apparent fallout between the once inseparable duo - Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih. These two actresses & co-stars have been hitting headlines with their camaraderie, but it seems like their bond has taken a hit.

For those who aren't aware, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih are renowned faces from the popular TV drama ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

Their on-screen chemistry and real-life camaraderie have been adored by fans worldwide. The dynamic duo took their friendship to the next level when they decided to participate together in the adrenaline-pumping reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', hosted by the king of stunts, Rohit Shetty.

From the picturesque landscapes of Cape Town to braving spine-chilling stunts, Ruhi and Anjum were seen enjoying every moment together. Their friendship seemed unshakeable as they stood by each other's side, encouraging and cheering on throughout the challenges.

However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Rumours began swirling when the two were assigned a car stunt on the reality show. Unfortunately, fate had a different plan for Ruhi, as she faced an early elimination in the second episode itself. It was during this trying moment that the cracks in their friendship started to emerge.

Read Also Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Ruhi Chaturvedi Becomes First Contestant To Get Evicted

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

While reports from a leading entertainment portal suggest that the issues between the two might have surfaced during their time on 'Kundali Bhagya', the exact cause of their discord remains shrouded in mystery.

Fans were quick to notice that Ruhi took the drastic step of unfollowing Anjum on Instagram on July 16, fueling speculations about their strained relationship.

When questioned about the alleged tiff, Ruhi chose to remain tight-lipped and declined to comment on the matter. On the other hand, Anjum still follows Ruhi on social media, hinting that she might be holding out hope for a reconciliation.

ABOUT KHATRON KE KHILADI 13

Meanwhile, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' continues to entertain audiences with its high-octane thrills and adrenaline-packed challenges.

The show boasts an exciting lineup of contestants, including Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, and others, all competing for the ultimate title.

The show kicked off on July 15, and the recent entry of Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Abdu Rozik, promises to add more twists and turns to the already gripping journey.

Read Also Divyanka Tripathi Jets Off To Cape Town For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)