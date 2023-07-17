Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: THIS Is What Rohit Shetty Has To Say About TRP Pressure, 'It Is 100 Per Cent There'

Rohit Shetty | Pic: Instagram/itsrohitshetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently seen as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show is currently telecast on Colors TV. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Hosting the show for so many years you must have received a huge increment?

(Smiles) It’s important that the show runs successfully. We are grateful that Khatron Ke Khiladi is running on TV and the audiences are also loving the show. What else do we want?

This show is considered an iconic show, do you agree?

Yes, Khatron Ke Khiladi is an iconic show and thus year after year, we are ably planning it with some newness and freshness in order to make it more attractive to the audiences. They eagerly wait to watch this show at a time when everyone has many choices and they are also selective but if they chose to watch our show I feel humbled and also great. We should feel thankful for films and shows that are especially loved by people.

Do you have TRP pressures?

Hundred per cent TRP pressure is there as the show is made on a huge level. Also, we have to present it every Friday so there is weekly pressure. However, films come after a gap so we just have one Friday pressure.

Who do you think is your main target audience?

As I have been doing this show for so many years now, I have realised that this show is one of the favourites of kids. When parents and children interact with one they seem to be discussing Khatron Ke Khiladi, Singham and Golmaal mostly.

Bigg Boss has its OTT version so, will you take Khatron Ke Khiladi there as well?

It depends on Colors TV. I will do whatever platform they may choose.

Do you have any favourite contestants?

They are all funny and entertaining. Everyone had their own trait and entertained everyone. The stunts are new. We developed good chemistry though I wasn’t acquainted with them earlier. We can’t single out any one particular contestant to be good and all gave their best.

How do you face your failures professionally or in your personal life?

You have to analyse if you have crossed a level with respect to your work like if you have proven your work and your success, and you continue to work. In my opinion, all your work is like events happening in your life. It’s then your event has failed, not you as an individual. You have to differentiate between the success and failure of that particular event. This then becomes your responsibility. You have to agree that it has failed you. Failures occur in every filmmaker’s profession and the biggest thing I consider is to accept that failure and find out the points specifically which may have been responsible for your failure.

What do you analyse?

Whenever I have failed, I sit down with my team and note down the points thereafter and make amends; this enables me to defeat the failure.

What challenges do you feel TV show makers have to face?

TV shows have different kind of challenges that every maker has to consider and face and overcome as many shows are shifting to OTT platforms. TV shows and filmmaking are going through a very challenging phase in today’s times. This is a shift of the audiences that is happening here. This shift happened in Hollywood sometime back and now it’s happening here.

