Mahesh Babu Buys A Swanky New Gold Range Rover Car Worth ₹5.4 Crore

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has once again made headlines with his lavish lifestyle and recent acquisition.

The actor, known for his immense popularity and box-office success, has added a brand-new Range Rover SV to his already impressive car collection. With its eye-catching gold colour and exorbitant price tag, the luxury vehicle is sure to turn heads.

MAHESH BABU'S LAVISH NEW CAR

Priced at a staggering amount of Rs 5.4 crores, Mahesh Babu's latest purchase reinforces his status as one of the richest actors in the industry. Range Rover cars have long been a favourite among celebrities, including renowned names like Mohanlal, Jr NTR, and Chiranjeevi.

However, what sets the superstar's acquisition apart is the unique distinction of being the only person in Hyderabad to own a Range Rover in gold color, making it a truly exclusive possession. This particular model is also regarded as one of the most expensive cars currently available in the Indian market.

Look at some photographs of the luxury car that reveal its stunning gold finish, which exudes elegance and opulence from every angle. The superstar seems eager to hit the roads of Hyderabad, as he has already been spotted cruising in his new set of wheels.

Photos From Twitter |

HIS PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Talking about his professional front Mahesh Babu has embarked on a new project titled "Guntur Kaaram," in collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas.

The film has been making waves in recent days due to speculations surrounding the cast, crew, and creative differences.

Reports suggest that Pooja Hegde, originally slated as the female lead, has opted out of the project due to changes in the shooting schedule and script. Although the official announcement is yet to be made, reliable sources indicate these developments.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the cast and crew, the film's shoot is set to resume tomorrow after facing some delays.

Earlier reports suggested that Mahesh Babu expressed dissatisfaction with the script, leading to reshoots involving actress Sreeleela and changes in the stunt team.

There were even rumors of a possible fallout between the actor and the director, which allegedly put the project on the brink of cancellation. However, the team is now focused on moving forward with the production.