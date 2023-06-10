Aamir Khan To Turn Villain For SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Next? Here's What We Know

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is currently on a break from films after his last release, Laal Singh Chaddha, failed miserably at the box office. While he has maintained that he wants to spend time with his family and take a few days off from work, reports have it that the actor has been reading scripts left and right to ensure a blockbuster comeback -- something which he is known for.

And now, if latest reports are to be believed, Aamir might be planning to take the foolproof pan-India route, and that too with Oscar-winning filmmaker, SS Rajamouli.

While nothing seems to have materialised yet, if Aamir indeed signs the dotted line, then he will be the next Khan to mark his debut in Tollywood.

Aamir to play antagonist in SS Rajamouli's film?

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Aamir has been approached by Rajamouli and his team to play the antagonist in his next, which will star south superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead.

Aamir is yet to give his nod to the same and the makers too have not released an official statement yet, but social media is buzzing with the news of the '3 Idiots' actor turning a Rajamouli villain.

The film is still being scripted and an official announcement can be expected only once Rajamouli and his writer father Vijayendra Prasad finalise the script.

Aamir Khan's break from work

Aamir had recently made a rare appearance at the trailer launch of 'Carry On Jatta 3' in Mumbai. During the event, he was asked about his big break post 'Laal Singh Chaddha', to which the actor replied that it was his conscious decision to not take up a new project and spend some time with his family.

"Jab main emotional ready rahunga film ke liye, tab karunga zaroor," he said.

He reportedly also took a trip to Nepal recently to undergo a 11 days Vipassana meditation course at a prominent meditation centre on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

Besides, a poster of an upcoming biopic on Kalpana Chawla, to be headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, was recently leaked online, and if there is any shred of truth in the poster, then Aamir will be seen having a special appearance in the film.