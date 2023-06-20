Pooja Hegde EXITS Trivikram-Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram', Sreeleela Steps In As The NEW Lead

The highly-anticipated film, 'Guntur Kaaram,' has been making headlines for various reasons. From changing shoot dates to script revisions and delays, the movie has faced its fair share of challenges.

Now, it seems the film has encountered another setback as lead actress Pooja Hegde has reportedly decided to step out of the project.

POOJA HEGDE HAS REPORTEDLY QUIT THE PROJECT DUE TO THESE REASONS

According to sources, the film had already shot multiple timelines but faced continuous delays due to various issues. Some portions of the film were even being reshot, and frequent script changes led to other individuals associated with the project backing out.

Amidst these complications, Pooja Hegde cited date conflicts and expressed her dissatisfaction with the way things were proceeding, leading to her decision to part ways.

NO OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT YET

Although Pooja Hegde has a series of films lined up in her schedule from June to December, an official confirmation regarding her exit from 'Guntur Kaaram' is yet to be made.

Sources suggest that Pooja will now focus on other Telugu and Hindi projects, shifting her attention away from the troubled film.

In addition to Pooja's departure, rumors have circulated about the music director, S Thaman, also distancing himself from the project.

It is speculated that Anirudh Ravichander will be brought on board as the replacement music director.

SREELEELA TO PLAY THE FEMALE LEAD

Meanwhile, the talented actress Sreeleela has been chosen as Pooja Hegde's replacement. Sreeleela, who is already involved in multiple projects, has been given the opportunity to step up and play the lead opposite Mahesh Babu in 'Guntur Kaaram.'

With several films in her kitty, including 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' and 'Bhagavanth Kesari,' Sreeleela is making a promising entry into the industry.

While an official announcement regarding the music director and the lead actress is still pending, shooting for the film is currently on hiatus and is scheduled to resume on June 24.

'Guntur Kaaram' is produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika Haasine Creations, and fans can expect its release in January 2024.