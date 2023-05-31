Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 finally gets a title, presenting Guntur Kaaram

This is the day that all Mahesh Babu fans awaited with bated breath. After teasing the audiences for months on what the prospective title of his upcoming film could be, the mystery has finally ended. As fans of the Telugu film industry observed the 80th birth anniversary of revered and respected actor Krishna Ghattamaneni on May 31st, the makers revealed the official title of Babu's upcoming film, which will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Babu took to Twitter and revealed the film's title alongwith a note of gratitude to his late father. The tweet read, "Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna"

Titled, 'Guntur Kaaram', the title reveal was followed with the first look poster and official video revealing Babu's action-packed look and swagger. Accompanied with S. Thaman's electrifying score followed by rap verses, the actor is seen facing off his enemies and making them fall at his feet and plead for mercy. The trademark smirk and the Guntur accent is bound to drive his loyal fan following crazy.

Co-starring Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela, the film has been produced by S. Radhakrishna under Babu's home banner Haarika and Haasine creations. The movie is slated to hit cinema screens during Sankranthi i.e January 13, 2024.

WHAT IS GUNTUR KAARAM ABOUT?

Marking their third collaboration together after more than a decade, Babu and Srinivas have earlier worked in ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’. This will also be the second time that Babu and Hegde are paired opposite each other after the 2019 film ‘Maharshi’.

With National-Award winning editor Navin Nooli and music composer S.Thaman on-board, the film’s theatrical and digital rights have already been sold. Digitally, the rights have been purchased by streaming giant Netflix.