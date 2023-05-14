Pooja Hegde looks best with Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan: says mother Lata Hegde

Actress Pooja Hegde, known for her active presence on social media platforms, recently appeared in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

While the film garnered a mixed response from audiences, it was Pooja's on-screen chemistry with Salman that received high praise.

In a heartwarming Mother's Day special segment, Pooja and her mother, Lata Hegde told some interesting things to Pinkvilla, shedding light on their relationship and sharing some interesting insights.

During this candid interaction, Pooja's mother unveiled her favorite leading men for her daughter, naming Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, and Salman Khan.

On being quizzed about her on-screen chemistry

When Pooja's mother was asked to reveal which actor looked the best alongside her daughter on the silver screen, she promptly mentioned the names of Salman, Allu Arjun, and Hrithik.

Pooja, quick to interject, humorously remarked, "Look, moms will always provide the honest answer. We actors need to give a diplomatic one (laughs)." However, her mother firmly stated, "No, actually others are also good enough. But if you ask me who looks the best, I can’t name all of them. But even Salman Khan was good."

The actress who made her debut in Bollywood alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film ‘Mohenjo Daro’, also shared screen space with Allu Arjun in the Telugu blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

On pooja's future life partner

While delving into the topic of Pooja's future life partner, her mother revealed a set of qualities that she believes her daughter's partner should possess.

She emphasized the importance of finding someone who is understanding and shares a deep connection with Pooja.

According to her, a successful marriage is built upon a strong partnership, marked by intelligent conversations and mutual respect.

Her mother expressed the significance of marrying someone whom Pooja can look up to, someone who inspires and encourages her, and vice versa.

She highlighted Pooja's sensitive nature and the need for a partner who takes care of even the smallest things, making her feel cherished and special. Her mother firmly believes that these qualities will foster a harmonious and fulfilling relationship for her daughter.