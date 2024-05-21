 Varun Sood Diagnosed With Concussion, Reveals Being Told To Avoid Screen Time
Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Varun Sood, known for his stint in shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more has recently been diagnosed with concussion. The actor took to his social media platform to inform about the same.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun informed his fans and followers about his health condition and revealed that he will not be able to respond to any messages as he has been diagnosed with concussion and that he has been asked to avoid screen time completely. The actor writes, ''Hey, I have a concussion. Won't be able to respond to any messages, been told to avoid screen time. I'll be back soon!"

Talking about what a concussion is, it is a minor brain injury that disurpts the way your brain functions. It is usually caused by a traumatic experience like falling or a hit on the head.

Varun, who has been a part of popular shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Roadies and more happened to be in a relationship with Divya Agarwal a few years back. However, the actress called it quits and is now happily married to Apurva Padgaokar.

