Varun Sood's sister claims Divya Agarwal did not return family jewellery post breakup, actress reacts

Former telly couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood ended their relationship several months ago, however, the two are questioned about each other even today.

While Divya has moved on in her life and is now engaged to entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar, Varun claims to be single and happy.

But Divya and Varun's names were once again dragged into a crontroversy after the latter's sister claimed that the former did not return their family jewellery post the breakup.

Divya slams Varun, his sister

Varun recently conducted an 'Ask me anything' session on his social media handle during which a user asked him if he cheated on Divya. To that, he replied, "I didn't bro".

During the interaction, Varun's sister Akshita jumped in and claimed that Divya had not returned their family jewellery. She, however, deleted the tweet later.

But it did not go unnoticed by Divya who later tweeted, "Take it all !! it was anyway about give and take.. but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals."

Not just that, but she also shared a picture of a Lord Ganesha pendant and a pair of earrings and wrote, "Giving back the 'jewellery'" with a laughing emoticon.

Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood's breakup

Varun and Divya reportedly started dating in the year 2018 after breaking up with Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla respectively.

Divya and Varun continued to remain cordial even after their breakup. They were spotted together a couple of times and the actress even supported her ex-boyfriend when fans accused him of cheating on her.

