Madras HC SLAMS Mansoor Ali Khan For Filing Defamation Suit Against Trisha: 'She Should Have Lodged Instead'

The Madras High Court, on Monday, came heavily down on actor Mansoor Ali Khan for filing a defamation case against his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan, who had criticised him for his derogatory 'rape' comment against her. Slamming Mansoor, the court said that the actress should have filed a case against him instead for his words.

After Trisha and several other stars criticised the actor for his crass comment, Mansoor had tried to sue the Ponniyin Selvan actress for "damages" caused to him because of her statements.

However, the Madras HC refused to entertain his plea and instead, stated that Mansoor must learn how to behave in public and with a woman.

The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan - they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along; eeyy aamaa da macha correct ra maccha sorta thing. Robo Shankar said something on how he wants allowed to touch… pic.twitter.com/ZkRb2qxmMl — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 18, 2023

What did Mansoor Ali Khan say?

It all began after Mansoor had said in a press conference that he hoped to have a "bedroom scene" with Trisha in Leo.

"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir," he had said.

Trisha's tweet against Mansoor

Mansoor's comment caused a massive uproar in Tollywood and Trisha lashed out at him, stating that she would never again share the screen with him.

"A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind," Trisha wrote on her X handle.

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

After Trisha, several other Tollywood bigwigs, including Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Chinmayi Sripada and Khushbu Sundar also slammed Mansoor.

Following the backlash, Mansoor apologised to Trisha with an official statement, but days after that, he announced that he will be lodging a defamation case against the actress.