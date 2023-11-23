Mansoor Ali Khan Evades Chennai Police Summons In Derogatory Rape Comments Case, Reasons 'Health Issues'

Mansoor Ali Khan who has undeservingly been placed at the centre of media attention for his awful remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan, which are outright disrespectful and uncalled for in nature, might and must face lawful recourse for his misconduct.

Taking matters forward, the National Commission of Women in Delhi had taken suo moto cognisance of the matter and instructed the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against Khan with immediate effect.

Following which, the All Women Police Station of Thousand Lights, Chennai have slapped concerned charges on Khan including Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) as per the Indian Penal Code.

MANSOOR EVADES SUMMONS

Mansoor was expected to appear before the police on November 23rd at the Thousand Lights station. However, the actor cited throat infection and refused to show up. He has been given time to reappear before November 24. Failing to do so, it remains to be seen what course of action will the law undertake.

WHAT THE ISSUE IS ABOUT?

A recent viral video emerged on social media, where Khan was seen addressing a press conference and exclaiming his apparent displeasure at not getting a chance to share screen-space with Trisha in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. While sharing his views, the actor spoke about the Ponniyin Selvan actress in distasteful fashion. He said, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir.”

While speaking about Trisha, the actor shamelessly referenced his on-screen rape scenes with Khushbu and Roja, both who have been celebrated widely for their on and off-screen images.

Khan's comments spiralled into a nation-wide debate with many reactions coming in strongly in condemnation.

Responding to this comments, Trisha wrote on her X handle, "He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

The actress received a lot of public and profession support including her director Kanagaraj, who stood out in solidarity and said, "Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour."

Trisha has also received support and solidarity from Khushbu Sundar, Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Chinmayi Sripada, Radikaa Sarathkumar and many more.