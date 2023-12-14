 Madonna Wears A Leather Corset And Stockings In Provocative Photos
The singer, aged 65, has already arrived in New York in preparation for her sold-out concert

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Pop legend Madonna has stunned her fans with racy snaps on social media as she celebrated the end of her European tour dates.

The 65-year-old pop icon kicked off her Celebration world tour at the O2 Arena in London on 14 October, and since then, has been impressing the audience at her sold out gigs, reports Mirror.co.uk.

She has performed in Antwerp, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Barcelona, Lisbon, Paris Cologne, Milan, and Berlin, and then returned to London for two more back-to back gigs before heading over the the US for the next leg of her tour.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Madonna shared a short clip on Instagram, highlighting the behind-the-scenes action, which included her posing alongside special guests such as her friend Stella McCartney while wearing a series of racy outfits. One ensemble was a throwback to her iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra outfit, as she rocked a black corset bodysuit.

In another picture, she provocatively posed in the bathroom while wearing a military-style cap, and later was seen laid on a red velvet sofa wearing large sunglasses while backstage. "European photo dump.. See you tomorrow in The Big Apple!" she captioned the post.

Madonna is already in New York ahead of her sell-out gig, and she arrived in the city alongside three of her children, 11-year-old daughter Estere, with her twin sister Stella and brother David, 18. The 'Material Girl' hitmaker has been delighting audiences on the European dates of her greatest hits tour, as she's brought out some of her children.

