Madhya Pradesh: Karan Singh Grover Seeks Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain After Fighter's Success, Watch VIDEO

Karan Singh Grover, who was last seen in Fighter, is currently enjoying the success of the film. Directed by Sidharth Anand, it also starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi, among others.

On Wednesday, the actor headed to Madhya Pradhesh and was spotted at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain as he sought blessings after Fighter's massive success. However, his wife, actress Bipasha Basu, and their daughter Devi were not present with him.

Check out the video:

In the video, Karan is seen donning a white kurta with matching pyjamas. He also expressed joy after seeking blessings from the temple.

In Fighter, Karan played the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj "Taj" Gill. It was touted as the first aerial action film of India. The film was set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force.

Recently, Karan celebrated his 42nd birthday and Bipasha penned a sweet note for him on his special day. She wrote, "Monkey Prince Vs Pegasus. Happy Birthday my love @iamksgofficial. You are the reason why I smile and laugh so much You are the best father and the bestest husband Can't express in words how much we both love you."

She added, "We wish you the best birthday and wish all your dreams come true. We love you soooooooooooooooooooooo much and more. Stay healthy, crazy, happy #monkeylove."