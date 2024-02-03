Exclusive: Fighter Actor Karan Singh Grover Reveals THIS About Wife Bipasha Basu And Daughter Devi

Actor Karan Singh Grover |

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who is basking in the recent success of Fighter feels that it is the biggest project of his career. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actor tells that how difficult was it for him to leave for the shoot just after the birth of her daughter and more. Excerpts:

How it feels to see a theatrical success?

It is amazing to see that the film is being received and appreciated well. It feels good to be a part of a great film like this which is directed by a super-hit filmmaker. To play an Indian Air Force Pilot on-screen is a proud feeling especially when you got to portray someone, who can give your life for the country.

Did you have any apprehensions or any challenges?

There were no roadblocks in doing the film, rather it was challenging to play the role. I started the shoot of the film at a crucial time. My daughter Devi was born and she was just 5 days old when I left for the first schedule. I wanted it to be at home that time. Bipasha had a cesarean delivery so I had to look after her. My character Taj is very light and has no baggage.

Do you feel Fighter has done a lot for your equity?

Fighter is the biggest film in my career so far and it matters to me a lot. For actors, whatever they do, they think of it as a game changer. I believe that Fighter would be my game changer. Siddharth has taken the action genre a notch higher. People might not see at the moment but he is making a different reality for Indian cinema.

Being an ensemble film like this, do you feel your character Taj is equally lead as Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone?

The whole credit goes to my director Siddharth Anand. The beauty of the film is everyone is the lead. The lives of the Indian Air Force pilots are shown in a good way. I believe that everyone held each other strongly while filming.

So, is Bipasha Basu a proud wife now?

It was a dream come true to sit with her and watch the film. She loved the film and told me how proud she was. However, she knew the whole plot but she cried a lot while seeing it. The world’s best feeling is to see Devi dancing on Sher Khul Gaye.

After Fighter, are you over cautious in choosing scripts?

I feel like an achievement. I just make sure that I will go higher from here. It is easier to blame the destiny but we as actors are responsible, it’s all our doing I believe.