Madhuri Dixit To Be A Part Of Choreographer Saroj Khan's Biopic: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Choreographer Saroj Khan's biopic is currently in the works, and Hansal Mehta will be directing it. Now, the latest development states that Madhuri Dixit is in talks for Khan's biopic.

According to the Hindustan Times, the makers are trying to get a series of actors on board to play Saroj Khan in the different phases of her life. "For example, one girl will play Saroj Ji in her younger days, while the other one will play her older version. And Madhuri is being considered for one of these roles," said the source.

The source stated that Madhuri's name is being considered, and six months ago, there were talks about the actress being the central character. She was also approached for the same, and she is an ideal choice. "Because Madhuri ka career define karne me Saroj Khan ka bahut bada haath raha hai. Most of her popular songs, from Dhakk Dhakk to Ek Do Teen, were all hits courtesy of Saroj Khan," said the source.

Reportedly, Madhuri always ensured that Saroj Khan choreographed her. The duo also shared a very close bond with each other. In fact, Saroj Khan last worked with Madhuri Dixit in Kalank before she passed away in 2020.

When asked Khan’s daughter Sukaina about the same, she said that she would like Madhuri to be part of it, wherein the actress can show the latter stages of Saroj Khan's life.

According to Pinkvilla, the biopic will go on floors in 2024.