Sanjay Dutt 'SHOCKED' As Subhash Ghai Jokes About Him And Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Madhuri Dixit l Watch

Sanjay Dutt 'SHOCKED' As Subhash Ghai Jokes About Him And Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Madhuri Dixit | Photo by Varinder Chawla

It was a grand affair as the biggest stars assembled to celebrate 30 years of the 1993 film Khalnayak starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film re-releases in theatres today, September 5. The special screening on Monday, held in Mumbai, was also graced by Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai singers Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun.

Sanjay Dutt looked dapper in a blue kurta that he teamed up with a pajama. He layered the look with a shawl and a pair of black sunglasses. On the other hand, Jackie Shroff opted for a classic black shirt and denim. The entire Khalnayak team also cut a cake together.

While interacting with the media, Ghai joked about Dutt’s rumoured affair with Dixit and reportedly said, "Yeh bol "Yeh bolta tha, yeh picture bohot door tak jaayegi par dekht ..dekhta tha Madhuri ki taraf." This left Dutt 'shocked' who took it light-heartedly and shared a laugh.

Subhash Ghai also expressed his feelings on the occasion and shared, “Today is a very very happy moment for us. For all three of us- Nayak (pointing at Jackie Shroff), Khalnayak (pointing at Sanjay Dutt), and the entire team. It is a proud moment that we are celebrating 30 years of ‘Khalnayak’ today. We feel as good as we used to attend premieres 30 years back. We need your blessings to move further.”

Madhuri also said in a video, “Congratulations to Mukta Arts, Subhash ji, and the whole team of ‘Khalnayak’ on completing thirty years. We had a great time filming the movie. It is still fresh in people’s minds. Thank you for all the love you have given to ‘Khalnayak’ and hope you enjoy watching it again in theatres.”

Khalnayak was the biggest film during the 1990s. The action crime drama was produced by Ghai under Mukta Arts Limited. Dutt essayed the role of villain Balaram Prasad, while Shroff played police officer Ram, and Dixit was an undercover cop Ganga in the film.

