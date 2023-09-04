Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai Reunite To Celebrate 30 Years Of Khalnayak

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
The team of Khalnayak reunited on Monday (September 4) in Mumbai to celebrate 30 years of the iconic Bollywood film
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Director Subhash Ghai, lead actors Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff, and others also cut a special cake to celebrate the occasion
Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai singers Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik were also present at the special event
Actor Sanjay Dutt, who played Balram Prasad Ballu in the film, opted for a blue kurta and amped up his look with a shawl. He also wore black sunglasses
The actors and director also posed for paparazzi. However, Madhuri Dixit, who played the role of Ganga, Jackie Shroff's character Inspector Ram's fiancé, did not attend the event
A few days back, Subhash Ghai had revealed that Khalnayak 2 is in works and that he will officially announce it soon. He also clarified that he has not signed any actor for the sequel yet
Khalnayak became one of the biggest hits after it released in 1993. It hit the big screens around the time when Sanjay Dutt was arrested for his alleged connections to the underworld and was accused of being involved in the Mumbai bomb blasts
Khalnayak also became popular before its release due to the controversy around its song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai
