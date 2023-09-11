Saroj Khan's Biopic Will Be An 'Ode' To Her Contribution To Dance, Hansal Mehta To Direct | Photo Via Instagram

A biopic on the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan is currently in the works, and it will be directed by Bhushan Kumar. She passed away of cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020, at the age of 71. The latest development is that Hansal Mehta will be directing the biopic.

According to Pinkvilla, the biopic is in the writing stage, and the team will unleash the story in an episodic format. Her journey in the industry is nothing short of an inspiration for millions of dancers across the globe, and Hansal Mehta is trying to research thoroughly.

The biopic will go on floors in 2024. "The idea is to pay an ode to the contribution of Saroj Khan to the dancing community. While the world dances to the steps designed by her, very few know the efforts that went into reaching the position of being the best in the field," said the source.

On Saroj Khan’s first death anniversary in 2021, Bhushan Kumar announced that he had acquired the biopic rights from her family.

Saroj Khan last worked with Madhuri Dixit in Kalank. She has choreographed more than 3,500 songs, including Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta), Dola Re Dola (Devdas), and Ye Ishq Haaye (Jab We Met).

