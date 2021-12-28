PHOTOS: Late choreographer Saroj Khan’s daughter shares unseen pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who shared a close rapport with late choreographer Saroj Khan is now going viral for some unseen pictures shared by the dance legend’s daughter Sukaina Nagpal.

Saroj had choreographed Aishwarya in a number of films such as 'Taal', 'Devdas', 'Kuch Naa Kaho', 'Guru' and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few.

Couple of days back Sukaina shared some rare images from her archives on Instagram. "Thank you, Ash Di for being the person you are. Loads of Love," Sukaina wrote.

Saroj Khan, a three-time National Award winner, passed away at the age of 71 last year on July 3.

During her over four-decade long career, she choreographed more than 3,500 songs.

Film producer Bhushan Kumar had announced that he will be producing a biopic on the Bollywood veteran via his banner T-Series.

Sukaina Khan said that the biopic will not only focus on her journey in the film industry but also her personal life.

"We have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was," she said.

The makers will soon announce the cast and crew for the film.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aishwarya will make her come back to the big screen with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The period drama is slated to hit the silver screens in 2022.

Last month, Aishwarya took to Instagram and uploaded the film's poster, revealing that the cast and crew have complete the shoot of the upcoming project.

Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya share a special relationship with each other. Aishwarya started her film career with Mani Ratnam's 'Iruvar' only. Later, they worked together in films like 'Guru' and 'Raavan'.

The film reportedly revolves around the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Aishwarya's role is said to be of his rival’s manipulative wife who makes devious plans against the king to bring him down.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 01:33 PM IST