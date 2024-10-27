 Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMadhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'

Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'

With the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 just a few days away, Madhuri Dixit, recently opened up on her film's clash with Singham Again, which is slated a theatrical release on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali. Speaking about the box office clash, Dixit said difficult to predict which film will succeed or not, stating, "But I know that we have made a good product," she told.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

With the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 just a few days away, Madhuri Dixit, who plays the role of Manjulika, recently opened up on her film's clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, which is slated a theatrical release on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali. Speaking about the box office clash, Dixit said difficult to predict which film will succeed or not, stating, "But I know that we have made a good product," she told Pinkvilla.

Furthermore, Madhuri said, "We all have worked very hard. We've tried to do a very entertaining film, and right now my hope would be just, 'I hope they like it.'"

Read Also
Kartik Aaryan Addresses Box Office Pressure After Stree 2 Ahead Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release: 'No...
article-image

The 57-year-old actress added, "It's up to the audience; basically, they have to decide which one they have liked and which one they would like to see. And so the final test is in the theater; that's where everything will happen. So we can only hope for the best, and we can only say, 'We have a good product; please come and watch.'"

Read Also
Did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Makers Accuse Singham Again Team Of 'Unfair Practices' Ahead Of Box Office...
article-image

Madhuri also recalled a similar scenario from the past during Dil or Beta's release, two films had released at the same time, which also featured a big star cast in both the movies just like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. She reflected, "But both movies did well. So you never know," she concluded.

FPJ Shorts
Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'
Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'
Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI
Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI
NEET UG 2024 Choice Filling: MCC Extends Date Till Today
NEET UG 2024 Choice Filling: MCC Extends Date Till Today
Bolt CEO Markus Villig Mandates Office Return, Criticises Remote Work From Vacation Spots
Bolt CEO Markus Villig Mandates Office Return, Criticises Remote Work From Vacation Spots
Read Also
Vidya Balan Falls On Stage But Gracefully Continues Dancing To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Ami Je Tomar 3.0...
article-image

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan in the lead, alongside Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar, among others.

The horror comedy marks third installment after Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which released in 2007 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which came out in 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Singh Takes Break From Daddy Duties, Wears ₹1.69 Lakh Shirt For Night Out With Aditya Roy...

Ranveer Singh Takes Break From Daddy Duties, Wears ₹1.69 Lakh Shirt For Night Out With Aditya Roy...

Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A...

Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A...

Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online

Criminal Or Devil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Horror Film Online

Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black...

Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black...

Amelia's Children OTT Release Date: Know About Plot Cast & Where To Watch

Amelia's Children OTT Release Date: Know About Plot Cast & Where To Watch