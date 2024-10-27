Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'

With the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 just a few days away, Madhuri Dixit, who plays the role of Manjulika, recently opened up on her film's clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, which is slated a theatrical release on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali. Speaking about the box office clash, Dixit said difficult to predict which film will succeed or not, stating, "But I know that we have made a good product," she told Pinkvilla.

Furthermore, Madhuri said, "We all have worked very hard. We've tried to do a very entertaining film, and right now my hope would be just, 'I hope they like it.'"

The 57-year-old actress added, "It's up to the audience; basically, they have to decide which one they have liked and which one they would like to see. And so the final test is in the theater; that's where everything will happen. So we can only hope for the best, and we can only say, 'We have a good product; please come and watch.'"

Madhuri also recalled a similar scenario from the past during Dil or Beta's release, two films had released at the same time, which also featured a big star cast in both the movies just like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. She reflected, "But both movies did well. So you never know," she concluded.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan in the lead, alongside Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar, among others.

The horror comedy marks third installment after Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which released in 2007 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which came out in 2022.