Maamla Legal Hai Actress Naila Grewal: Ananya Shroff Is An Extension To Who Naila Is

After receiving glowing reviews for her latest appearance on Netflix in Maamla Legal Hai, Naila Grewal is gaining significant attention. Portraying Ananya Shroff, a determined lawyer freshly returned from Harvard, eager to leave a lasting mark in Delhi's Patparganj District court, Naila seamlessly balances confidence with empathy in her portrayal.



In an exclusive interview with Team Free Press Journal, Naila opens up about the reception she has garnered so far.



Commenting on the praises received, Naila shares, "I have been a little bit over the moon with the response. I feel it's special after putting in so much work and being so true to what we were trying to show the audiences. I think people have really caught on to those little nuances and it feels amazing."

What in her opinion was the most outstanding attribute about Ananya? "One thing that really stood out for me was her ability to be empathetic. She has come from Harvard. She studied her LLM over there. But she doesn't come into the Patparganj District Court with this attitude where she's ready to look down upon anybody. That could have easily come across in mannerisms and in the way of talking. But, I think it was so essential to make it organic. Empathy becomes the foundation of a character like Ananya."

So, how much of Ananya is drawn from Naila? "I felt Ananya was an extension to who Naila is. I was glad I could bring certain aspects of my life to this character. It was essential for me to accept the fact that okay, this is a space I'm in."

Audiences have really appreciated Naila for the scenes she shares with her co-star Nidhi Bisht, who plays Sujata Negi. Speaking about the sisterhood they share, Naila reveals, "What I really love about what Sujata and Ananya share is an unspoken sisterhood. Despite both characters sharing their equal quirks, there is something so innately human."

Before we conclude our chat, the Thappad actor also heaps praises for her seasoned co-star Ravi Kishan. She shares, "When I met Sir, it was at the table reading. He walked in with a child-like innocence and his demeanour suggested that he was going to have fun with his role. We immediately let our guards down. Because here is a man who has done over 700-750 films, yet there is this excitement he holds towards his job. That freshness was needed. The energy he brought to our sets was amazing," she signs off.