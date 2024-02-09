Spirituality Is Integral To My Being, Says Actor-Politician Ravi Kishan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Ravi Kishan you witness on the big screen is entirely distinct from the real me…spirituality is integral to my being,” said actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan. The acclaimed actor and politician was here in the city for the premiere of his latest cinematic venture, ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ on Thursday. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

During an interaction with the Free Press, Ravi Kishan revealed how he keeps a balance between his political endeavors and his acting career.

What makes this film so special that you chose to prioritize it despite your busy schedule?

RK: What matters to me is the script, and this particular one was truly worth saying yes to. It aligns with PM Modi’s vision to empower women, and the story resonated deeply with me. The character I portrayed, a policeman, moved me profoundly. I fell in love with the character I played, and upon seeing the movie, I moved into tears.

After years, Kiran Rao directed a movie. How was her direction different from that of other directors?

RK: Kiran is simply exceptional. She’s the kind of director I’ve always sought after and desired to collaborate with. I was in search of a director like her, someone who could bring out the best in me.

How does the portrayal of Ravi Kishan on screen differ from his real-life persona?

RK: The Ravi Kishan you witness on the big screen is entirely distinct from the real me. In reality, I am a devotee of Lord Shiva, and spirituality is integral to my being. I infuse spirituality into everything I do because it brings balance.

How do you manage your commitments in both politics and film?

RK: Right after this, I’ll head to the airport and directly to Parliament. I’ve been consistently attending sessions. I have been honored with the Best Parliamentarian Award. I prioritize serving my constituency, Gorakhpur, where I’ve facilitated numerous film shoots, benefiting the local community.

How confident are you about the NDA achieving the target of 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, as set by the PM?

RK: I am certain that the NDA will secure victory again. The nation seeks an end to corruption and is voting for the BJP. People want their money’s worth, and the entire country is “Rammay” (immersed in Lord Ram). They desire the return of Prime Minister Modi to power.

My movie is unique blend of satire and emotions: Rao

Kiran Rao, the director of the movie, expressed that this is a film that will evoke a range of emotions, from laughter to tears. Having directed her last film in 2010, she explained that during the intervening years, while exploring various projects, none had deeply resonated with her. My son was also very young at that time so she needed me.

That's why I didn’t give my hundred percent to the movie, she added. However, in 2018, upon encountering the script for “Laapataa Ladies,” she immediately connected with its narrative. Rao said, “There have been other films addressing similar issues, this one stands out due to its unique blend of satire and emotions. Each character in the film shines, effectively evoking feelings of sadness, joy, anger, and more among the audience.”