Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 To Release In February 2024, Ektaa Kapoor Shares New Poster

The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 on Friday announced the release date of the film. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film is all set to release on February 16, 2024.

A new poster of the film was also unveiled by the makers along with the announcement of its release date.

With the thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Ektaa wrote, "Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the times of the Internet. On the Valentine's 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! #LSD2 IN CINEMAS from 16th Feb 2024."

Take a look at her post here:

Love Sex Aur Dhokha resonated deeply with fans and LSD 2 promises to be an even bigger cult classic than before.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies.