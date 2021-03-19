Love Sex Aur Dhokha completes 11 years, Ekta Kapoor-Dibakar Banerjee reunite for part 2

Ekta Kapoor says, “LSD is best remembered for its riveting storytelling and innovative music. And what better day than today to announce the second part of one of our most loved and critically acclaimed film. Dibakar’s craft and storytelling prowess is superlative and I am thrilled to associate with him yet again. We are hopeful to recreate the magic this time around as well and hope that the audience will laud and appreciate LSD 2 as much as they did the first part.”

Adds Dibakar, “LSD was a moment of change in our lives captured through the voice of technology that was changing our souls. A decade later another wave of technology is changing the way we think, dream, live, love and hate. We are changing again into something we don’t quite know. LSD 2 will be a journey into those unknown depths. It won’t be a story for the family. It may be something we scare ourselves at night with. It could be a mirror of what we are becoming. Ekta Kapoor has been THE unchallenged disruptor and game changer in the way we consume narratives in india. Our collaboration again, I’m sure, will be an unpredictable and thrilling roller coaster ride.”

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, LSD 2 is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Dibakar Banerjee Productions.