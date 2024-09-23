 Love Next Door Episode 13 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-in, Jung So-min's K-Drama
The much-acclaimed K-drama Love Next Door shows a budding romantic relationship between two childhood best friends

Love Next Door is an acclaimed K-drama starring Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min in the lead roles. The makers have already released its 12th episode digitally and will drop its 13th episode on Netflix in September 2024.

When and where to watch Love Next Door Episode 13?

Netflix will release episode 13 of Love Next Door on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The romantic drama consists of 16 episodes and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 Indian Standard Time (IST).

Plot

The drama follows the story of a talented young architect named Choi Seung-Hyo. Despite his charm and skill, he feels an emptiness in his life and decides to return to his hometown. Things take an unexpected turn when he reunites with his childhood best friend, Seok-Ryu. Unaware of what's to come, he confesses his feelings to her, only to have his heart broken when he learns that Seok-Ryu's former fiancé, Hyun-jun, has reappeared in her life. Choi Seung-Hyo also discovers that Seok-Ryu has been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the United States. The unfolding of events is to be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

About Love Next Door Episode 13

Love Next Door Episode 13 ensembles talented cast including Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

The much-acclaimed drama is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won. It is produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo, and Yoo Sang-won under The Modori and Studio Dragon. The cinematography is done by Yoo Hyuk-joon and Hyeon Seung-hoon. The music is composed by Lim Ha-young, and Kim In-young has edited the series with Lee Soo-young.

