Love Next Door Episode 12 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Romantic K-Drama In India

Love Next Door Episode 12 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Love Next Door is another popular K-drama starring Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in in the lead roles. The makers of the much-hyped series have already released its 11th episode digitally and will drop its 12th episode on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Love Next Door Episode 12 online?

Episode 12 of Love Next Door is set to premiere on September 22, Sunday. The K-drama is streaming on Netflix. The romantic drama consists of 16 episodes and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 Indian Standard Time (IST).

Story

The story revolves around Choi Seung-Hyo, a talented young architect in South Korea known for his charming personality. Despite his outward success, he feels a sense of emptiness. Everything changes when he returns to his hometown and reunites with his childhood best friend, Seok-Ryu. His life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers that Seok-Ryu's former fiancée, Hyun-jun, has re-entered the picture. Devastating news arrives when he learns that Seok-Ryu has been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the US. The upcoming episodes will delve into how Seok-Ryu's love for Choi Seung-Hyo resurfaces.

All about Love Next Door Episode 12

The series cast features Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

The K-drama is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won. It is produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo, and Yoo Sang-won under The Modori and Studio Dragon. The music is composed by Lim Ha-young, and Kim In-young has edited the series with Lee Soo-young. The cinematography is done by Yoo Hyuk-joon and Hyeon Seung-hoon.