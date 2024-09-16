 Love Next Door Episode 11 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India
The popular South Korean drama is helmed by Yoo Je-won and written by Shin Ha-eun

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Love Next Door Episode 11 | X

Love Next Door is an acclaimed South Korean drama featuring Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min in the lead roles. The makers of the popular series have already released its 10th episode on OTT and will drop its 11th episode in September 2024.

When and where to watch Love Next Door episode 11 online?

Episode 11 of Love Next Door is set to premiere on September 21, 2024. The K-drama series is streaming on Netflix. The romantic drama consists of 16 episodes and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 Indian Standard Time (IST).

Story

The story revolves around Choi Seung Hyo, a young architect who reconnects with his childhood friend Seok-Ryu when he returns to his hometown. Choi Seung Hyo realises that he still has feelings for Seok-Ryu and decides to confess. However, he finds out that Seok-Ryu's ex-fiancé, Hyun-jun, has reentered her life. He is devastated to learn that Seok-Ryu has been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the United States. The upcoming episodes will show more chemistry between Choi Seung Hyo and Seok-Ryu.

article-image

Cast and production of Love Next Door Episode 11

The series cast includes Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

The K-drama is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won. It is produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo, and Yoo Sang-won under The Modori and Studio Dragon. The cinematography is done by Yoo Hyuk-joon and Hyeon Seung-hoon. The music is composed by Lim Ha-young, and Kim In-young has edited the series with Lee Soo-young.

