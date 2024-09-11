Love Next Door Episode 10 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min's Romantic K-Drama

Love Next Door Episode 10 OTT Release Date |

Love Next Door is a popular South Korean drama starring Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in in the lead roles. The makers of the acclaimed series have already released its ninth episode digitally and will drop its 10th episode on September 15, 2024.

When and where to watch Love Next Door Episode 10?

Netflix will release episode 10 of Love Next Door on September 15, 2024, Sunday, in India. The captivating drama consists of 16 episodes and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 Indian Standard Time (IST).

Story

The series revolves around a young architect Choi Seung-hyo, who is admired for his attractive personality and talent. On returning to his hometown for work, he reconnects with his childhood friend Seok-Ryu, for whom he has harboured feelings ever since they were kids. Choi Seung-hyo learns that Seok-Ryu's former fiancé, Hyun-jun, has returned to her life and he also discovers that she was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the US. Will the relationship between Choi Seung-hyo and Seok-Ryu become more complicated with the entry of Hyun-jun?

About Love Next Door Episode 10

The series cast includes Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

The K-drama is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won. It is produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo, and Yoo Sang-won under The Modori and Studio Dragon. The cinematography is done by Yoo Hyuk-joon and Hyeon Seung-hoon.