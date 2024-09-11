 Love Next Door Episode 10 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min's Romantic K-Drama
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLove Next Door Episode 10 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min's Romantic K-Drama

Love Next Door Episode 10 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min's Romantic K-Drama

The South Korean series is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Love Next Door Episode 10 OTT Release Date |

Love Next Door is a popular South Korean drama starring Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in in the lead roles. The makers of the acclaimed series have already released its ninth episode digitally and will drop its 10th episode on September 15, 2024.

When and where to watch Love Next Door Episode 10?

Netflix will release episode 10 of Love Next Door on September 15, 2024, Sunday, in India. The captivating drama consists of 16 episodes and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 Indian Standard Time (IST).

Story

FPJ Shorts
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma Buys Swanky BMW Worth ₹75 Lakh
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma Buys Swanky BMW Worth ₹75 Lakh
Mumbai: Social Activist Launches 'Poshan Pack' To Combat Malnutrition Through Citizen Participation In Low-Budget Initiative
Mumbai: Social Activist Launches 'Poshan Pack' To Combat Malnutrition Through Citizen Participation In Low-Budget Initiative
Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Booked For Alleged Harassment, Bribery & Casteist Abuse
Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Booked For Alleged Harassment, Bribery & Casteist Abuse
Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; BJP Demands NIA Investigation
Kolkata Blast VIDEO: Ragpicker Injured In Explosion At SN Banerjee Road; BJP Demands NIA Investigation

The series revolves around a young architect Choi Seung-hyo, who is admired for his attractive personality and talent. On returning to his hometown for work, he reconnects with his childhood friend Seok-Ryu, for whom he has harboured feelings ever since they were kids. Choi Seung-hyo learns that Seok-Ryu's former fiancé, Hyun-jun, has returned to her life and he also discovers that she was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the US. Will the relationship between Choi Seung-hyo and Seok-Ryu become more complicated with the entry of Hyun-jun?

Read Also
Love Next Door Episode 9 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min's K-Drama...
article-image

About Love Next Door Episode 10

The series cast includes Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik, Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo and Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook, among others.

The K-drama is written by Shin Ha-eun and directed by Yoo Je-won. It is produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo, and Yoo Sang-won under The Modori and Studio Dragon. The cinematography is done by Yoo Hyuk-joon and Hyeon Seung-hoon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma Buys Swanky BMW Worth ₹75 Lakh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma Buys Swanky BMW Worth ₹75 Lakh

Love Next Door Episode 10 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min's...

Love Next Door Episode 10 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min's...

'I Am Single': Pranali Rathod REACTS To Relationship & Wedding Rumours With Harshad Chopda

'I Am Single': Pranali Rathod REACTS To Relationship & Wedding Rumours With Harshad Chopda

Diljit Dosanjh Earned ₹234 Crore During Dil-Luminati Tour In US, Reveals Manager: 'Tickets Were...

Diljit Dosanjh Earned ₹234 Crore During Dil-Luminati Tour In US, Reveals Manager: 'Tickets Were...

When Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Opened Up On Giving Up Films Due To Casting Couch: 'Decided To Not..'

When Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Opened Up On Giving Up Films Due To Casting Couch: 'Decided To Not..'