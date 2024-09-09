 Love Next Door Episode 9 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min's K-Drama In India
The acclaimed South Korean drama is directed by Yoo Je-won and written by Shin Ha-eun

Updated: Monday, September 09, 2024
Love Next Door is a South Korean drama featuring Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min in the lead roles. The much-acclaimed series, which has already released its 8th episode on OTT, will drop its ninth episode in September 2024.

When and where to watch Love Next Door Episode 9?

Episode 9 of the K-drama will premiere on September 14, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The 16-episodic series airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 Indian Standard Time (IST).

Plot

The series centres around Choi Seung-Hyo, a young and skilled architect who has the ability to influence people with his talent. He plans to propose to his childhood friend Seok-Ryu, but their moment is interrupted by the unexpected return of Seok-Ryu's former fiancée, Hyun-jun. Hyun-jun proposes to Seok-Ryu, and she accepts. However, tension arises when Seung-Hyo discovers that Seok-Ryu has stomach cancer. The forthcoming episodes will delve deeper into Seok-Ryu and Seung-Hyo's relationships.

All about Love Next Door Episode 9

The cast of the series includes Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo, Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum, Jung So-moin as Bae Seok-ryu, Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho, Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook, Jang Young-nam as Seo Hye-sook, Kim Geum-soon as Do Jae-sook and Lee Seung-hyub as Bae Dong-jin, among others.

The acclaimed South Korean drama is directed by Yoo Je-won and written by Shin Ha-eun. Lim Ha-young has composed the music and produced by Lee Sang-hee, Kang Kyung-ui, Kim No-ri, Jo Moon-joo, and Yoo Sang-won under Studio Dragon and The Modori. Kim In-young has edited the series with Lee Soo-yong.

