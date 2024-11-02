 ‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday

‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, who turned 59 today on the 2nd of November, took to his Instagram handle to thank all his fans who made it on his birthday and also made it special for him.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood’s superstar Shahrukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday today and like every year, fans of the superstar swarmed outside his residence Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai.

Read Also
‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan...
article-image

While fans chanted his name as they longed to catch one glimpse of the actor on his birthday today, the actor, took to his Instagram handle to thank all his fans for making his birthday special. In this picture shared by Shahrukh on his Instagram, the actor can be seen striking his signature pose and stretched his arms wide open as his fans stood below his residence to wish him on his birthday. Sharing this picture, the actor, thanked his fans and wrote, “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special... my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn't, sending you all my love.”

Read Also
Video: Andre Russell Sings Shahrukh Khan's Song 'Lut Put Gaya' While Driving
article-image

As soon as the Jawan fame dropped this picture, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others dropped their birthday wishes on his post.

Gauri Khan, wife of Shahrukh Khan, also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the birthday celebration of the actor last night along with their daughter Suhana Khan. The actor, like every year, held a meet and greet with the media on his birthday today.

FPJ Shorts
‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday
‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday
'Woh Ro Isliye Rahe They': Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan Reveals Azhar Mahmood's Reaction After Series Win Over England; Video
'Woh Ro Isliye Rahe They': Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan Reveals Azhar Mahmood's Reaction After Series Win Over England; Video
‘I Do Not Like Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh’: Kashish Kapoor On Who Is Playing Dirtiest Game In Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)
‘I Do Not Like Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh’: Kashish Kapoor On Who Is Playing Dirtiest Game In Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)
Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile Phone In Anger (Video)
Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile Phone In Anger (Video)

On the work front, Khan’s film Jawan went ahead to break all records last year. His upcoming film ‘King’ is set for a theatrical release in the mid of 2026.

Read Also
‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday

‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday

‘I Do Not Like Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh’: Kashish Kapoor On Who Is Playing...

‘I Do Not Like Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh’: Kashish Kapoor On Who Is Playing...

Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile...

Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile...

Arjun Rampal Pays Final Respects To Late Rohit Bal (Video)

Arjun Rampal Pays Final Respects To Late Rohit Bal (Video)

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor...