‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday

Bollywood’s superstar Shahrukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday today and like every year, fans of the superstar swarmed outside his residence Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai.

While fans chanted his name as they longed to catch one glimpse of the actor on his birthday today, the actor, took to his Instagram handle to thank all his fans for making his birthday special. In this picture shared by Shahrukh on his Instagram, the actor can be seen striking his signature pose and stretched his arms wide open as his fans stood below his residence to wish him on his birthday. Sharing this picture, the actor, thanked his fans and wrote, “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special... my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn't, sending you all my love.”

As soon as the Jawan fame dropped this picture, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others dropped their birthday wishes on his post.

Gauri Khan, wife of Shahrukh Khan, also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the birthday celebration of the actor last night along with their daughter Suhana Khan. The actor, like every year, held a meet and greet with the media on his birthday today.

On the work front, Khan’s film Jawan went ahead to break all records last year. His upcoming film ‘King’ is set for a theatrical release in the mid of 2026.