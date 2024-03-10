 Video: Andre Russell Sings Shahrukh Khan's Song 'Lut Put Gaya' While Driving
Veteran West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was spotted singing a song of Shah Rukh Khan's movie.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Andre Russell. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was spotted singing the song 'Lut Put Gaya', belonging to Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki in a video that has gone viral on social media. The Jamaican cricketer, who also plays for the Shah Rukh Khan's IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was seen singing the song while driving.

Russell is arguably one of the most powerful strikers of the ball today in the shortest format of the game. The veteran cricketer is also one of the most-sought players in franchise cricket today, starring in the Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League, and the Caribbean Premier League.

