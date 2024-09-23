‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan ‘Worst Experience Ever’

Viraj Ghelani, a well known face in the realm of social media took the internet by storm when, in one of his interviews, he called working on ‘Jawan’ the worst experience ever.

The 31 year old, in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times issued clarification on the same and stated that his statements were blown out of proportion. Viraj, who admits to being disappointed with his scenes being edited in the film said, “It was a lack of better words wala situation. My role was actually cut in the film. I shot for around 13-14 days but only the scenes that were shot on day one of the shoot were taken in the Final Cut. “I didn’t know about all this, so when I went to watch the movie with my fiance, I was a bit disappointed in that particular moment. It wasn’t my worst experience shooting and working in that film.”

Further talking about how his words were misinterpreted, Viraj states that the director of Jawan, Atlee, was the sweetest to him and that he also offered a role to Viraj in Baby John. The popular creator says, “It was just disheartening to see only one scene at the premiere. I had even told my friends ki mai Shah Rukh ki film mai araha hu, so vahan thoda bura laga tha. I am also a content creator so I understand editing. Mujhe bhi kuch video mai extra lag raha hota hai toh mai kaatt deta hu.”