 ‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan ‘Worst Experience Ever’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan ‘Worst Experience Ever’

‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan ‘Worst Experience Ever’

Viraj Ghelani stirred headlines after his recent statement, where he went ahead to call shooting for ‘Jawan’ the worst experience ever. The actor has now clarified on the same and has stated that his words were misinterpreted.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

Viraj Ghelani, a well known face in the realm of social media took the internet by storm when, in one of his interviews, he called working on ‘Jawan’ the worst experience ever.

Read Also
'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably...
article-image

The 31 year old, in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times issued clarification on the same and stated that his statements were blown out of proportion. Viraj, who admits to being disappointed with his scenes being edited in the film said, “It was a lack of better words wala situation. My role was actually cut in the film. I shot for around 13-14 days but only the scenes that were shot on day one of the shoot were taken in the Final Cut. “I didn’t know about all this, so when I went to watch the movie with my fiance, I was a bit disappointed in that particular moment. It wasn’t my worst experience shooting and working in that film.”

Further talking about how his words were misinterpreted, Viraj states that the director of Jawan, Atlee, was the sweetest to him and that he also offered a role to Viraj in Baby John. The popular creator says, “It was just disheartening to see only one scene at the premiere. I had even told my friends ki mai Shah Rukh ki film mai araha hu, so vahan thoda bura laga tha. I am also a content creator so I understand editing. Mujhe bhi kuch video mai extra lag raha hota hai toh mai kaatt deta hu.”

Read Also
'F*ck, Don't Mess With Gujaratis': Viraj Ghelani Recalls Taking 'Revenge' From Karan Johar For Not...
article-image

FPJ Shorts
‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan ‘Worst Experience Ever’
‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan ‘Worst Experience Ever’
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AICC Chairman Pawan Khera Accuses BJP Of Failing State On Unemployment And Women’s Safety; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AICC Chairman Pawan Khera Accuses BJP Of Failing State On Unemployment And Women’s Safety; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: Bullion Robbery Suspect Anuj Pratap Singh Killed In STF Encounter In Unnao; Visuals Surface
Uttar Pradesh: Bullion Robbery Suspect Anuj Pratap Singh Killed In STF Encounter In Unnao; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore
Mumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan...

‘Baat Ka Batangad’: Viraj Ghelani Issues Clarification On Calling Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan...

The Tribe OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The Tribe OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Characters, Streaming...

Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Characters, Streaming...

Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report

Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report

Pak Movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt To Release Only In Punjab & Not Across India: Report

Pak Movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt To Release Only In Punjab & Not Across India: Report