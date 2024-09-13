'F*ck, Don't Mess With Gujaratis': Viraj Ghelani Recalls Taking 'Revenge' From Karan Johar For Not Inviting Him To Govinda Naam Mera Promotions

Social media content creator-turned-actor Viraj Ghelani recently recalled how despite starring in the 2022 film Govinda Naam Mera, the makers did not invite him for the promotional events. He stated that he decided to exact revenge from the makers, and he used his social media followers for the same.

During his appearance on The Having Said That Show, Viraj said that he felt bad about not being invited for the events, and decided to teach the makers a lesson. He shared that he instructed his Instagram followers to comment 'Here for Viraj' as soon as the trailer dropped on YouTube, and there were about 2000 comments when it happened.

"I got a call from Dharma saying ‘Please isko stop kara'. I said ‘F**k, do not mess with Gujaratis’. That was my revenge kind of a thing," he shared.

Govinda Naam Mera starred Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in lead roles, and Viraj played Bhumi's boyfriend in the film. The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, and it received mixed reviews from the masses.

Viraj also went on to star in Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 release, Jawan, however, he had a blink and miss role in the film. On the podcast, he called the film his "worst experience", explaining that he shot for 15 days for the film, and his screentime was reduced to merely few seconds in the background.

They don't consider you because they have Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The work culture was like, 'Haan, yaha khada ho ja, yeh karle'," he stated.

Viraj added that the worst moment was when he took his fiancée, Palak Khimavat, to the film's premiere, where she eagerly waited for his scene. "But I came and went just in seconds; I was like a blurry background," he said.