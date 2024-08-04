'Looks Like Dolly Chaiwala': Vijay's De-Aged Look From The Greatest of All Time Sparks Memefest

South superstar Vijay, known as Thalapathy by his fans, is currently gearing up for the release of his next, titled The Greatest Of All Time. Recently, the makers dropped the song 'Spark' from the film, however, the actor's de-aged look in the song failed to impress netizens.

In the song, the 50-year-old actor can be seen looking way younger than his age and netizens pointed out that the makers have used the de-aging technique to downplay his age.

And while it impressed his fans, a section of the internet was clearly not happy and Vijay's look sparked a memefest. "This is the greatest actor most handsome megastar legend milk-bath-worthy god for southies?" a netizen wrote.

"Looks more like Dolly Chaiwala," another wrote, while a user commented, "It looks like this is Anna's last film, and the songs seem like garbage. I'm not sure how we're going to celebrate."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking of GOAT, details of the film have been kept under wraps for a while now. The highly anticipated film has been extensively shot in Pondicherry, and it also includes some high octane, never-seen-before action sequences.

Read Also 7 Films Of Thalapathy Vijay That You Should Not Miss Out On OTT

The climax of the film was shot in Kerala, and the actor was brutally mobbed when he had returned to the state after 14 years. Vijay's car was badly dented and damaged, with the glass shattered, as thousands of fans gathered around it to catch one glimpse of the actor.

The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and it also stars Prabhudheva, Meenakshi Chaudhry, Prashanth, Laila, and others.