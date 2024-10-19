 ‘Looking Forward To Doing Some Shringaar & Fetching Compliments’: Surbhi Chandna On Celebrating First Karwa Chauth With Husband Karan Sharma
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma who tied the knot earlier this year are all set to celebrate their first Karwachauth together. The actress, in a recent media interaction opened up on fasting for the first time for Karan and what is she looking forward to this year.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
article-image

Newly weds Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have been painting the town in the colour of their love. The love birds who tied the knot after 14 years of courtship are all set to celebrate their first Karwachauth tomorrow, on the 20th of October.

article-image

Speaking about the same to HT City, the actress opened up on celebrating her first Karwachauth with husband Karan Sharma and how she is excited for the festivities to unfold. The actress expressing her nervousness on staying without water the whole day says, “I have never done a fast for him. So I am excited but it is also making me nervous too as I love food and even if I managed without it, how would I stay without water the whole day.”

Surbhi’s husband Karan reveals that he has advised Surbhi to do something different this Karwachauth and states that he thinks they should both eat a lot of food. Karan says, “I respect the ritual and the tradition and I feel special that she is doing this for me. Above that, she is enjoying it and not just doing for the sake of it.”

article-image

Revealing what is she looking forward for the occasion of her first Karwachauth, the Ishqbaaz fame reveals, “I am also looking forward to doing the shringaar and fetching some compliments from Karan, I might even ask him to be my Mehendi artist.”

For the uninformed, Karan and Surbhi tied the knot earlier in Match this year.

