Surbhi Chandna & Husband Karan Sharma Jet Off To Disney Land For Former's Birthday

By: Aanchal Choudhary | September 11, 2024
Surbhi Chandna known for her roles in Ishqbaaz, Naagin and more is celebrating her 35th birthday today.
The actress, along with her husband Karan Sharma has jet off to Disney Land to celebrate the same.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared a few pictures from her trip to the Disney land and states that she has decided to be a kid again today.
The Ishqbaaz fame writes, ''This Birthday Lets Be Kids Again, Happy Birthday to US.''
Both Karan and Surbhi are seen having a gala time as the actress celebrates her birthday in Disney Land.
From fun filled adventurous rides to clicking gram worthy pictures, the actress sure is making the most of her birthday.
Surbhi can also be seen posing at the backdrop of Disney land in a couple of pictures shared by her on her social media handle.