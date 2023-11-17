Lollapalooza India 2024: Watching Jonas Brothers Perform LIVE In Mumbai Will Cost You Whopping ₹50,000

Mumbai is all set to welcome some of the biggest global names as the stage is set for the second edition of Lollapalooza India. The world renowned music festival will be held at the city's Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 27 and 28, 2024, and fans thronged the online booking portals as soon as the festival's lineup was announced.

Some of the most prominent names performing at Lollapalooza India 2024 are the popular bro-band Jonas Brothers, legendary singer Sting, the much-loved band OneRepublic, among others.

As much as music aficionados are excited to watch their favourite artists perform live, a little research tells us that the ticket prices are high enough to burn some holes in their pockets.

Lollapalooza India 2024 ticket rates

As per the official booking partner of Lollapalooza India 2024, BookMyShow, the most expensive ticket for the music festival is priced at a staggering Rs 49,999, that too excluding the delivery fees and taxes.

The Rs 49,999 pass will grant the buyer access to the luxury lounge at the premises on both days of the festival, along with other amenities like snacks, drinks, transport between stages, merchandise, and others.

The cheapest tickets for the festival are priced at Rs 10,999 for two days, and there are passes worth Rs 11,499, Rs 18,999, and Rs 29,999 as well.

Lollapalooza India 2024 line-up

After a super successful first edition last year, Lollapalooza India 2024 promises to be even bigger and better with some of the most popular global artists.

Apart from Sting, Jonas Brothers and OneRepublic, the festival will also host the likes of Anoushka Shankar, American popstar Halsey, K-Pop band The Rose, DJ Kenny Beats, Eric Nam, and others.

The scheduled performances by Indian bands include The Raghu Dixit Project, When Chai Met Toast, Komorebi, The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, among others.

