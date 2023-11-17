 Lollapalooza India 2024: Watching Jonas Brothers Perform LIVE In Mumbai Will Cost You Whopping ₹50,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLollapalooza India 2024: Watching Jonas Brothers Perform LIVE In Mumbai Will Cost You Whopping ₹50,000

Lollapalooza India 2024: Watching Jonas Brothers Perform LIVE In Mumbai Will Cost You Whopping ₹50,000

Some of the most prominent names performing at Lollapalooza India 2024 are the popular bro-band Jonas Brothers, legendary singer Sting, the much-loved band OneRepublic, among others.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai is all set to welcome some of the biggest global names as the stage is set for the second edition of Lollapalooza India. The world renowned music festival will be held at the city's Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 27 and 28, 2024, and fans thronged the online booking portals as soon as the festival's lineup was announced.

Some of the most prominent names performing at Lollapalooza India 2024 are the popular bro-band Jonas Brothers, legendary singer Sting, the much-loved band OneRepublic, among others.

As much as music aficionados are excited to watch their favourite artists perform live, a little research tells us that the ticket prices are high enough to burn some holes in their pockets.

Read Also
Jonas Brothers And Sting To Headline Lollapalooza India 2024 in Mumbai
article-image

Lollapalooza India 2024 ticket rates

As per the official booking partner of Lollapalooza India 2024, BookMyShow, the most expensive ticket for the music festival is priced at a staggering Rs 49,999, that too excluding the delivery fees and taxes.

The Rs 49,999 pass will grant the buyer access to the luxury lounge at the premises on both days of the festival, along with other amenities like snacks, drinks, transport between stages, merchandise, and others.

The cheapest tickets for the festival are priced at Rs 10,999 for two days, and there are passes worth Rs 11,499, Rs 18,999, and Rs 29,999 as well.

Read Also
Lollapalooza 2023: From Jackson Wang's namaste, Diplo's Aishwarya Rai T-shirt to Divine's tribute to...
article-image

Lollapalooza India 2024 line-up

After a super successful first edition last year, Lollapalooza India 2024 promises to be even bigger and better with some of the most popular global artists.

Apart from Sting, Jonas Brothers and OneRepublic, the festival will also host the likes of Anoushka Shankar, American popstar Halsey, K-Pop band The Rose, DJ Kenny Beats, Eric Nam, and others.

The scheduled performances by Indian bands include The Raghu Dixit Project, When Chai Met Toast, Komorebi, The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, among others.

Read Also
Badshah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur: ‘Sorry To Disappoint You’
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lollapalooza India 2024: Watching Jonas Brothers Perform LIVE In Mumbai Will Cost You Whopping...

Lollapalooza India 2024: Watching Jonas Brothers Perform LIVE In Mumbai Will Cost You Whopping...

Salman Khan Thanks Audience As Tiger 3 Crosses ₹300 Crore Worldwide: 'Have Put My Body On Line...

Salman Khan Thanks Audience As Tiger 3 Crosses ₹300 Crore Worldwide: 'Have Put My Body On Line...

Not Ranveer Singh But First Poster Of Ram Leela Featured Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals Writer

Not Ranveer Singh But First Poster Of Ram Leela Featured Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals Writer

Emraan Hashmi Expresses Regret For Controversial Remarks Made During Koffee With Karan S4, Says: I...

Emraan Hashmi Expresses Regret For Controversial Remarks Made During Koffee With Karan S4, Says: I...

Snoop Dogg Announces Decision To 'Give Up Smoke' After Years Of Marijuana Consumption

Snoop Dogg Announces Decision To 'Give Up Smoke' After Years Of Marijuana Consumption